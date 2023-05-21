MACON, N.C. (WNCN) — A second small plane has crashed in central North Carolina Sunday afternoon, officials said.

The first crash, which killed one person, was around 12:15 p.m. involving a single-engine plane near Rougemont in Orange County, according to the FAA and NTSB.

Around 3:15 p.m., a plane crashed just blocks from the shoreline of Lake Gaston in Warren County, officials said.

One person aboard the plane was seriously burned and was taken by a helicopter to an area hospital for treatment, according to Joel Bartholomew, director of Warren County Emergency Management.

The latest crash happened in a residential area in the 100 block of Cedarwood Street north of Macon, Bartholomew said.

There is no word about injuries in the second small plane crash, which happened less than a half mile from the Virginia border.