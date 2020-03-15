2nd Johnston County coronavirus case announced; increases number in NC to 25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials said Saturday afternoon that the second person in Johnston County had tested positive for COVID-19, putting the North Carolina state total at 25.

Johnston County officials said the second person lives in the same home as the first person who tested positive for the illness which comes from the coronavirus.

“This is not unexpected since this case is associated with our initial case as they reside in the same household,” Johnston County Health Director Dr. Marilyn Pearson said in a news release. “It’s likely that more individuals will test presumptively positive for the virus.”

The sick person is now in isolation at home, Pearson said. Officials did not indicate where in the county the home was located.

Johnston County Public Health officials said they creating a timeline of where this person went and when – “paying particular attention to places visited when they became symptomatic.”

“The timeline will help our public health staff determine who is at increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 from this individual,” the news release said.