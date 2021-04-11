27-year-old Winston-Salem man killed in drive-by shooting on North Cherry Street, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Saturday night, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 9:15 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a reported shooting on North Cherry Street. When they arrived, officers found Demar Floyd, 27, of Winston-Salem, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Officers arrived on scene and began CPR. Forsyth County Emergency Services Personnel responded and continued life saving measures, but Floyd succumbed to his injuries.

EMS personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say Floyd was the victim of a shooting at a home on North Cherry Street on March 26.

In relation to the incident that happened on March 26, Floyd was at a home on North Cherry Street when suspects drove by the home and fired indiscriminately.

Floyd sustained a non-life threatening gunshot wound during this shooting and was treated at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. This shooting is actively being investigated, so no other details will be provided at this time.

In relation to the homicide investigation, evidence indicates suspects drove by a home on North Cherry Street and opened fire indiscriminately.

Multiple rounds were fired, and Floyd was shot while on his front porch. Several children were present inside the home but were unharmed.

Two other homes were hit by the gunfire, but no one else was harmed.

Investigators believe the two incidents are connected. The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.