27-year-old man killed in Asheboro shooting, 2 hospitalized, deputies say

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A man was killed in a shooting on Saturday, and two other people are currently in the hospital, according to a Randolph County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies responded to shooting on Plummer Street in Asheboro. When they arrived, they found that three people at the home had been shot.

Robert Lewis Spencer, 27, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two other people were taken to nearby hospitals.

One person is currently in surgery, and the other is in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.