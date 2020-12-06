27 pounds of fentanyl found in North Carolina home, police say

For the first time on record the odds of accidentally dying from an opioid overdose in the United States are now greater than those of dying in an automobile accident.

UNIONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve completed one of the largest narcotic seizures in the county, confiscating 27 pounds of the opioid painkiller fentanyl.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department confiscated the fentanyl, along with 34 pounds of pressed pills, believed to be Roxicodone.

A tip received by Monroe police started the investigation and later led to the search of a home in Unionville Wednesday evening.

After the search, 33-year-old Aron Gerardo Prado Martinez and 25-year-old Luis Noe Prado Martinez were both arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin.

It’s unclear whether they have an attorney.