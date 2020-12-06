UNIONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina say they’ve completed one of the largest narcotic seizures in the county, confiscating 27 pounds of the opioid painkiller fentanyl.
The Union County Sheriff’s Office and the Monroe Police Department confiscated the fentanyl, along with 34 pounds of pressed pills, believed to be Roxicodone.
A tip received by Monroe police started the investigation and later led to the search of a home in Unionville Wednesday evening.
After the search, 33-year-old Aron Gerardo Prado Martinez and 25-year-old Luis Noe Prado Martinez were both arrested and charged with two counts of trafficking in opium/heroin.
It’s unclear whether they have an attorney.
Latest headlines from FOX8
- Toddler taken to hospital after being hit by car in NC
- Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Pres. Trump confirms
- Woman gives birth to healthy son but dies of coronavirus before having chance to hold him
- 27 pounds of fentanyl found in North Carolina home, police say
- Motorcyclist hits, kills 7-year-old crossing street then flees scene