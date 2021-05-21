26-year-old man shot, killed in Mocksville; suspect charged with murder

MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A 26-year-old man died on Thursday after a shooting in Mocksville, according to a Davie County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Around 5:23 p.m. deputies from the DCSO and officers from the Mocksville Police Department responded when they were told about shots being fired at the Mocksville Point Apartments.

When they arrived, deputies and officers found 26-year-old Kenyon Calontre Tatum with a gunshot wound, and the suspect Jyquarius Terrelle Dalton, 24, of Mocksville, still on the scene.

Tatum was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem by EMS. He died on Thursday at the hospital.

Dalton was taken into custody and charged with murder. He is currently being held with no bond at the Davie County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information can contact the Davie County Sheriff’s office at (336) 751-6238.