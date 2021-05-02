26-year-old man charged with assault after gun fired during fight at Winston-Salem club

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing multiple charges, including assault, on Sunday after a gun was fired at a club in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release

Around 2:32 a.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a local hospital when they were told about a shooting involving a 28-year-old Winston-Salem man.

Officers learned that the shooting was related to a fight between the man and other patrons at Club Skay on 975 Peters Creek Parkway.

During the fight, a gun was produced by Carlos Ariel Morillo Jimenez, 26, of Winston-Salem, and fired into the side of the business close to the 28-year-old.

Police determined the man was not shot, and he was listed in stable condition.

Jimenez was arrested and charged with the following:

assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury

discharging firearm into an occupied property

assault by pointing a gun

discharging firearm in the city limits

resist/obstruct/delay

Jimenez’s bond was set at $50,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities ask that anyone with information regarding this incident call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700, CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800, CrimeStoppers may also be contacted via “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem” on Facebook.