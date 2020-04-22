26 US Navy ships currently have coronavirus cases

There are currently coronavirus cases on 26 US Navy warships, according the US Department of Defense.

A senior Navy officials says the ships are in port or maintenance yards.

The Navy is not releasing the names of the ships impacted or the exact number of cases due to security concerns.

There are currently 90 ships at sea with no reported cases, and the Navy has 297 active duty warships.

As of Wednesday morning, over 3,500 US service members have tested positive for the virus, including two deaths.