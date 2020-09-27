WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — 26 people chose to go bald at Ardmore Barber Shop this weekend for childhood cancer research.

Over $40,000 dollars was raised for the Saint Baldrick Foundation which funds research to help find curses for children with cancer.

“I can’t believe we reached forty-grand on a year that was really difficult to know either or not we’d be able to pull it off,” said Amy Creason with St. Baldricks of Winston-Salem. “I’m just very really thankful that we were able to do it.”

26 people in Winston-Salem go bald for childhood cancer research, help raise $40,000

The “Brenner Baldies” earned the title of top fundraising team.

Team captain Nancy Smith raised $7,000 alone. Since 2008, the team, made up of medical staff from Brenner Children’s Hospital, have raised over $44,000.

Participant Don Timmons, known for his work with veterans, raised over $2,000 in honor of Pearl Monroe “Roe Roe” Tucker, the daughter of FOX8’s Chad Tucker.

Roe Roe is in her tenth month of battling Leukemia.

Timmons shaved his head at Jugg Heads Growlers and Pints where supporters, including Roe Roe, were able to help make the first cuts.

“We’re really excited because we had some honored children here today,” Creason said. “We kept it clean and spread out so the children here, who are in active treatment, felt safe enough to come out.”

They’ll continue to take donations through the end of the month.

If you would like to get involved, click here.