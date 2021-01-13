26 inmates at Greensboro Detention Center test positive for COVID-19, sheriff’s office says

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — More than two dozen inmates tested positive for COVID-19 at the Guilford County Detention Center in Greensboro, according to the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday, Sheriff Danny Rogers said that 26 residents of one inmate housing pod contracted the virus.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services defines a cluster as at least five laboratory-confirmed cases with illness onsets or initial positive results within a 14-day period and plausible epidemiologic linkage between cases.

Last week, three residents began showing signs of fever. The inmates were quarantined, monitored and tested for the virus. All three tested positive.

The detention center then tested the rest of the residents in that housing pod.

At about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, staff received the results, confirming that another 23 residents had also contracted the coronavirus. All 23 were asymptomatic.

The sheriff’s office says there is currently no indication that this exposure spread beyond that one housing pod.

The sheriff’s office now plans to test the rest of the population of the Greensboro Detention Center as well as all employees.

In the near future, the sheriff’s office also plans to all residents and staff at the High Point Detention Facility.