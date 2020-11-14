25-year-old woman dies after being shot at NC shopping center

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened at a shopping center in northeast Raleigh Friday morning.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting call around 12:53 a.m. in the 5500-block of Atlantic Springs Road.

Once at the scene, police found a woman who had sustained serious injuries in the incident. She was taken to WakeMed for treatment.

On Friday, Raleigh police said Maya Elaine Rogers, 25, died as a result of her injuries.

RPD detectives are leading a follow-up investigation and anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

This story will be updated as it develops.