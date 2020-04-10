24-year-old police officer shot, killed while responding to domestic disturbance

Breann Leath, a 24-year-old police officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was shot Thursday afternoon.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – A police officer was killed while responded to a domestic disturbance in Indianapolis, according to WXIN.

Breann Leath, a 24-year-old police officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, was shot Thursday afternoon.

At about 2:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a domestic distrubance on the 1800 block of Edinburge Square.

At the scene, police heard gunshots inside the apartment. A gunshot struck a woman inside, as well as Leath.

The police officer died at the hospital, and the other woman who was shot is expected to recover, according to WXIN.

A suspect was taken into custody.

“She heard the call and went toward that which could do her harm because she knew if she didn’t, harm may come to others,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said.

Leath had been on the force for two and a half years.

She leaves behind a young son.

“Officer Leath gave her life as she answered the call of duty,” Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a statement, WXIN reports. “Janet and I are heartbroken for her family, friends and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. I ask every Hoosier to join me in honoring Officer Leath’s courageous service and dedication to her community. She will be forever remembered for being the finest among us.”