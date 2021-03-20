24 more charged in voter-fraud probe. NC federal attorneys say

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A federal North Carolina prosecutor’s office that has been investigating allegations of voter-related fraud says 24 more people have been charged over the past 18 months.

The government says two defendants were charged earlier this year with unlawful voting in the 2016 general election.

More than 15 others face charges of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship to register to vote.

Indictments against several defendants were unsealed Friday.

Back in 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Raleigh announced charges against nearly 20 non-U.S. citizens accused of illegally voting in 2016.

The prosecutor later asked for voting records from North Carolina election offices.