23 residents, staff at NC assisted living facility test positive for COVID-19

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) -- Twenty-three residents and staff members at Cherry Springs Village in Hendersonville tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the Henderson County Department of Public Health.

The health department received confirmation about the cases in the assisted living facility on Saturday.

A single case was confirmed on April 1, and a a public health investigation led to the current results.

“I want to acknowledge the obvious concerns this will create for residents and their families. It is a very difficult situation for all involved,” said Steve Smith, Henderson County Health Director.

“Since the identification of these additional cases, the staff and leadership of the facility and all of our public health partners including Pardee Hospital, AdventHealth and Henderson County Emergency Services have been communicating and prioritizing strategies and actions to care for those affected and to reduce the risks for others at the facility. All residents and their families have been notified along with staff.”

The community is being quarantined while health professionals treat the individuals in isolation, facility officials say.

“Since early February, Cherry Springs Village has adhered to aggressive infection-control policies, in compliance with guidelines set by the CDC and the NC State Health Department. We will continue to work with the local health department in maintaining the health of our community. We appreciate the support of our families and the public at this time,” Spokesperson James Harvey said in a statement.