23 arrested during vandalism at former Durham police headquarters, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police Sunday said more than 20 people were arrested during vandalism at the former Durham police headquarters on Saturday evening.

Protesters in Durham Saturday broke windows in the former Durham police headquarters and hung banners outside the building from the roof.

The incident was reported before 7:30 p.m. at the old headquarters building at 505 W. Chapel Hill Street.

The protesters broke in through the roof of the building, which is still owned by the city of Durham, where they then hung banners.

The banners read “Abolish” and “Reclaim.”

Several windows were also smashed. The words “no cop zone” were spray-painted on the building. There was also damage inside, including spray-painted graffiti and damaged furniture police later said.

A man was also assaulted by several members of the crowd during the vandalism, police said.

“He was thrown to the ground and kicked several times,” a Durham police news release said.

He was treated at the scene by EMS. Officers ordered the crowd to disperse but several people refused, according to police.

Durham police said the following people were arrested on the following charges:

Samuel Lawrence Carey, 35, of Pittsboro – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Jonathan Fitzgerald Fuller, 29, of Durham – assault on a government employee and resisting a public official

Lydia Lenore Lewallen, 31, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Roland Murdoch McDade, 18, of Bahama – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot. He was also arrested on a previous warrant for assault with a deadly weapon.

Johnathan McKee, 31, of Raleigh – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Sarah Schwepker, 29, of Raleigh – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Gayle Schwartzberg, 27, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Kristin Sadler, 38, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Eric Lagueruela, 27, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Brianna Sikorski, 24, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Seth Keel, 25, of Durham – felony inciting to riot

Lauren Aucoin, 25, of Hillsborough – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Anna Wallin, 35, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Qasima Wideman, 24, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Shaquille Coaxum, 26, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Cari Marinau, 24, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Timothy Osborn, 25, of Carrboro – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Dalia Belmouloud, 20, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Alexandria Stewart, 28, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Andrew Shoffner, 35, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Brian Dingledine, 46, of Chapel Hill – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Becks Kolins, 30, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Genevieve Beaudry, 30, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Those who were arrested were released on $10,000 unsecured bonds, police said.