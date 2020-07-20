23 arrested during vandalism at former Durham police headquarters, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police Sunday said more than 20 people were arrested during vandalism at the former Durham police headquarters on Saturday evening.

Protesters in Durham Saturday broke windows in the former Durham police headquarters and hung banners outside the building from the roof.

The incident was reported before 7:30 p.m. at the old headquarters building at 505 W. Chapel Hill Street.

The protesters broke in through the roof of the building, which is still owned by the city of Durham, where they then hung banners.

The banners read “Abolish” and “Reclaim.”

Several windows were also smashed. The words “no cop zone” were spray-painted on the building. There was also damage inside, including spray-painted graffiti and damaged furniture police later said.

A man was also assaulted by several members of the crowd during the vandalism, police said.

“He was thrown to the ground and kicked several times,” a Durham police news release said.

He was treated at the scene by EMS. Officers ordered the crowd to disperse but several people refused, according to police.

Durham police said the following people were arrested on the following charges:

Samuel Lawrence Carey, 35, of Pittsboro – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Jonathan Fitzgerald Fuller, 29, of Durham – assault on a government employee and resisting a public official Lydia Lenore Lewallen, 31, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Roland Murdoch McDade, 18, of Bahama – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot. He was also arrested on a previous warrant for assault with a deadly weapon. Johnathan McKee, 31, of Raleigh – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Sarah Schwepker, 29, of Raleigh – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Gayle Schwartzberg, 27, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Kristin Sadler, 38, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Eric Lagueruela, 27, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Brianna Sikorski, 24, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Seth Keel, 25, of Durham – felony inciting to riot Lauren Aucoin, 25, of Hillsborough – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Anna Wallin, 35, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Qasima Wideman, 24, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Shaquille Coaxum, 26, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Cari Marinau, 24, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Timothy Osborn, 25, of Carrboro – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Dalia Belmouloud, 20, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Alexandria Stewart, 28, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Andrew Shoffner, 35, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Brian Dingledine, 46, of Chapel Hill – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Becks Kolins, 30, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot Genevieve Beaudry, 30, of Durham – failure to disperse on command and felony inciting to riot

Those who were arrested were released on $10,000 unsecured bonds, police said.