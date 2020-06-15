22-year-old woman arrested at Richmond protest, chemical agent deployed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Protestors and local law enforcement were engaged in a standoff last night in downtown Richmond that resulted in one arrest and what appears to be the use of a chemical agent.

Micheala Hatton was arrested early Monday on felony charges of assaulting an officer and conspiring to incite a riot. Hatton, age 22, was released from jail earlier today and her case is continued until July 14.

Sunday night’s demonstration against police brutality, inspired by recent altercations between protestors and Richmond Police, started Sunday evening in Monroe Park and moved to Richmond Police Headquarters on E. Grace Street. The protestors were demanding answers from police regarding the video from Saturday night involving a RPD SUV and protestors near the Robert E. Lee Monument.

Hannah Eason, a Virginia Commonwealth University student and journalist with the Commonwealth Times, was at the scene and provided 8News video of what looks like police spraying a chemical agent at protesters. Eason was among the many attendees who shared video, photos and information on Twitter throughout the night.

Monday, the ACLU of Virginia, Southerners on New Ground and Richmond for All sent a letter to Richmond Police Chief William Smith, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin about the last few weeks of protests.

In their letter, the groups said they were concerned about the RPD’s use of violence against protesters. They specifically cited Saturday night’s SUV incident and June 1, when tear gas was deployed on peaceful protesters.

After-the-fact apologies are, however, insufficient to remedy the harm and ongoing risk that individuals face when exercising their constitutional rights in this city. All of you must take positive action—individually and collectively—to lead changes in the laws, policies, practices, and police culture that allowed these events to take place.” Claire Guthrie Gastañaga, ACLU-VA Executive Director

They also listed actions they would like city officials to take in order to rectify the current situation and prevent it from happening again. These measures include holding police accountable for their actions and dropping all charges against protesters.

You can read the full letter here.

Authorities have not commented on the events leading up to the arrest. 8News has reached out to Richmond Police for more information.