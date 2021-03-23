2021 National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem postponed until August 2022

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The National Black Theatre Festival in Winston-Salem has been postponed to August 2022.

The North Carolina Black Repertory Company (NC Black Rep)announced on Tuesday that the 2021 NBTF, which was scheduled for Aug. 2 through 7, 2021, will be rescheduled for Aug. 1 through 6, 2022.

“The organizers assessed the impact of COVID-19 on festival attendance and on the safety and comfort level of our staff, volunteers, artists and patrons,” said Sylvia Sprinkle-Hamlin, NBTF’s executive producer. “A decision was made that it is not feasible to produce an event of this magnitude at this time.”

Larry Leon Hamlin, NC Black Rep’s late founder, conceived and produced the first NBTF in 1989.

The Festival’s theme is “An International Celebration and Reunion of Spirit,” and NBTF showcases top Black theatre companies from across the U.S. and abroad.

The New York Times labeled NBTF as “one of the most historic and culturally significant events in the history of Black theatre and American theatre in general.”

The six-day event attracts upwards of 65,000 people every other year to Winston-Salem.

“While we are disappointed in having to reschedule the festival, we believe the best decision was made given the current COVID environment and the uncertainty in moving forward this year,” said Nigel Alston, executive director of the NC Black Rep.

“Having to postpone this year’s festival is definitely disappointing, but with a feature documentary and anthology book project celebrating NBTF both set for release next year, 2022 is positioned to be the biggest and most exciting festival NC Black Rep has ever produced,” said Jackie Alexander, NC Black Rep’s artistic director.

The 2019 NBTF was the largest event in NC Black Rep’s history, generating over $10 million for the Piedmont Triad economy.

The festival has many aspects that make it one of the world’s largest Black theatre festivals, including the mainstage productions at its core.

“The effects of the global pandemic make it impossible to present a festival of the caliber that our audiences have come to expect,” Hamlin said. “The Planning Committee will continue ongoing preparations for next summer’s festival. We look forward to seeing everyone for another marvtastic theatrical experience. We’re saving a seat just for you in 2022.”