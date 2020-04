The biggest supermoon of the year will light up the night sky next week, according to EarthSky.org.

The “Pink Moon,” also known as the “Grass Moon” or “Egg Moon,” will present the closest supermoon of 2020.

The full moon coincides with lunar perigee, the moon’s closest point to earth in its monthly obit, EarthSky.org said.

The moon turns precisely full on April at 10:35 p.m. EDT.