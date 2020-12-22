2020 an especially difficult year for Greensboro teen battling amnesia – ‘Caitlin Can’t Remember’ episode 22

GREENSBORO, N.C. — For Caitlin Little and her family, 2020 has been an especially difficult year.
Caitlin is entering year four of dealing with anterograde amnesia following a sports accident in 2017.
She can remember everything before the accident, but wakes up every day thinking it is the day after the accident and has no recollection of the time in between.
As her brothers get older and continue to hit milestones, she stays frozen in place.
Her family worries about the impact it will have on her as her brothers get old enough to go on to college and move forward in life.
Caitlin can remember the grandfather she loved so much. But day-to-day, she has no memory of the fact that he passed away this year. Each time she finds out is equally painful.
FOX8 has been following Caitlin’s story for the past two years. See the latest update in this edition of the Buckley Report.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Little family.
