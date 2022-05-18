(WGHP) — Walmart is trying out a new program that aims to help college graduates move up to high-paying manager roles, according to a statement released by the company on Sunday.

The “College2Career” program will help around 1,000 current Walmart employees who have recently graduated college or will graduate soon receive some extra class time, mentoring and hands-on experience.

Top performers in the program will reportedly become “emerging coaches.” The position has a starting pay of $65,000 and a raise within two years to around $200,000.

The program is an attempt by Walmart to hold on to employees due to the current competitive and tight job market.

Walmart also announced in April that truck drivers will be getting a pay bump.