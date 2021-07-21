$20,000 signing bonus announced for qualified teachers who come to Guilford County Schools

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Teachers who have what it takes could qualify for a signing bonus of $20,000 in Guilford County.

Guilford County Schools has announced they have a $20,000 signing bonus available for newly hired teachers. There are specific criteria they must meet, and they must agree to work for three years in one of the district’s lowest-performing schools.

The bonus will be paid using Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds and is available to teachers who can show two consecutive years of student growth data.

“This bonus is just one step in our plans to recruit, retain and reward our staff,” says Kyva Jones, GCS director of recruiting. “We know that stellar teachers can make the greatest difference in our students’ academic recovery, and those teachers deserve to be paid accordingly.”

Those interested in more information about the bonus can contact the Guilford County School’s human resources department.