$2,000 reward offered in case of shooting death of 18-year-old woman in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,000 reward for information that can help solve the shooting death of an 18-year-old woman in Greensboro.
At 3:32 p.m. on Saturday, Greensboro police responded to the intersection of South Street and Ogden Street in reference to a discharge of firearm call.
Upon arrival police located two victims suffering from a gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to a local hospital.
One of the victims died from her injuries and the case is now being investigated as a homicide. The deceased victim has been identified as Christina Marie Jones, 18, of Greensboro.
The second victim had non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.
