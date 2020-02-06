Breaking News
School closings and delays
Watch Now
FOX8 4:00 News

20-year-old killed in crash on Interstate 85 in Greensboro

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 85 in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened on I-85 near South Elm-Eugene Street around 9 a.m.

Matthew Craver, 20, of Lexington, was driving a 1999 Mercedes-Benz and lost control of the vehicle.

The Mercedes went off into the median and traveled back across the southbound lanes where it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Craver was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

There is no word on what caused Craver to lose control of the vehicle.

Share this story

More News

More News

Follow FOX8 on Twitter