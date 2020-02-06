20-year-old killed in crash on Interstate 85 in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A person was killed in a crash on southbound Interstate 85 in Greensboro, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash happened on I-85 near South Elm-Eugene Street around 9 a.m.

Matthew Craver, 20, of Lexington, was driving a 1999 Mercedes-Benz and lost control of the vehicle.

The Mercedes went off into the median and traveled back across the southbound lanes where it was hit by a tractor-trailer.

Craver was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

There is no word on what caused Craver to lose control of the vehicle.