20-year-old found alive after 8 nights in NC forest

HAVELOCK, N.C. (AP) — A man who went missing in Croatan National Forest has been found alive after eight nights in the woods.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that 20-year-old Joshua Clauson walked out of a wooded area near a home in Newport and the homeowner called authorities.

Officials say Clauson was out for a walk May 29 with a family member when they got lost and then separated.

The relative found his way out by following the sounds of passing vehicles, but officials say crews looked for Clauson from the air and on the ground for five days without success.

Clauson was taken to a hospital in rough condition, but he’s expected to be okay.