2 Years Later: Friday marks second anniversary of deadly UNC Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – It was around 5:40 p.m. on April 30, 2019, when Trystan Terrell shot six UNC Charlotte students inside a classroom in the Kennedy Building.

Two students, Riley Howell and Reed Parlier, were killed in the shooting. Four other students were injured.

Two years later, UNC Charlotte is commemorating the anniversary and honoring the lives of the two fallen students with a series of events on campus, ending in a virtual remembrance program Friday afternoon and a sunset wreath ceremony.

“April 30, 2021, will again be a Day of Remembrance for UNC Charlotte with no classes held that day. In their place, virtual and in-person activities will commemorate the two-year anniversary of the campus shooting that took the lives of two students, injured four classmates and impacted all of Niner Nation.”

Since the shooting, the university has taken steps to tighten security on campus, including adding officers from CMPD and other nearby departments to the UNC Charlotte Police force.

The campus police force is now made up of 60 officers.

Remembrance events will only be open to the campus community Friday. FOX 46 Charlotte will cover events throughout the afternoon.