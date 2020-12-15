2-year-old Hoss ready for a family after life as a stray; ‘Hoss has not had an easy life’

This beautiful, yet sad face belongs to Hoss, a two-year-old boy with a bit of story.

Hoss has spent the last four months hanging out around the home of a nice couple. They tried to get him but were unsuccessful, so they reached out to some other nice people who, after MUCH patience and trying, were able to get him on a leash and bring him to the Burlington Animal Services’ shelter where he would be safe and cared for.

Hoss is quite handsome and healthy in spite of being stray for this long, but he is unhappy and frightened in the shelter.

“He allows us to pet him and interact with him, but he is scared. Hoss has not had an easy life. We are hoping to find a forever home for him where he will be treated with LOTS of patience, love and kindness,” Burlington Animal Services said. “He has spent far too much time out in the elements on his own and he deserves a much better and easier life.”

If you are able to give this sweet boy a loving forever home, please go to Burlington Animal Services’ website at www.burlingtonnc.gov/Pets to schedule a time to meet him.