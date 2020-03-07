2-year-old girl rescued by Surry County first responders after being pinned in her bed when large tree fell on mobile home

2-year-old girl pinned in her bed when large tree fell on mobile home, rescued by Surry County first responders

2-year-old girl pinned in her bed when large tree fell on mobile home, rescued by Surry County first responders

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old girl is recovering after being pinned in her bed and rescued in Surry County, according to a Mount Airy Rescue Squad Facebook post.

At 11:30 p.m. Friday, the Mount Airy Rescue Squad was dispatched to help the Dobson Rescue Squad.

While strong winds were blowing through Surry County, a large pine tree fell on a mobile home and pinned a 2-year-old girl in her bed.

All 5 Surry County rescue squads, the Central Surry Fire Department, a large rotator from Ultimate Towing, officials with Surry County EMS and the Surry County Sheriff’s Office worked together to free the 2-year-old.

Over 60 responders worked to free the girl who was taken to the hospital and is now in fair condition and doing well, the post says.