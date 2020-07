ASHEBORO, N.C. — Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo call their newest addition “tiny” even though she stands 10 feet tall.

Amelia is a two-year-old giraffe that moved from the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina to the North Carolina Zoo this Spring.

The American Zoological Association made the move so that the bull giraffe, Jack, would have another breeding partner.

Shannon Smith introduces Amelia in today’s Zoo Filez.