2-year-old Dr. Who ‘loves to be the center of attention.’ Can you give him the attention he deserves?

Dr. Who is a 2-year-old smaller guy who can’t wait to find his forever home. He would do best in a home with no small children, small dogs or cats. He loves to be the center of attention and will do best as an only dog in a home. At just 2 years old, Dr. Who definitely has a playful puppy side. He is a velcro boy who loves to be with his humans at all times and likes to be petted and loved on. He may be a bit vocal for apartment living and would do well with an owner who was home more regularly. He would benefit from an experienced owner to give him the structure and routine he needs.

His adoption fee is $400. This includes neuter, dental, vaccines including rabies, Martingale collar, basket muzzle, pet portfolio, bath, nail trim and much more.

To find out more about adopting a greyhound, please visit the Project Racing Home website.