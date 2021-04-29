2-year-old child hit by vehicle in Randolph County

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old child was hit by a vehicle in Randolph County on Thursday afternoon, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The child was hit around 3:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Miles Moffitt Road, near Asheboro.

A vehicle hit a house and hit a child in the process, the sheriff’s office said.

A helicopter was called in to take the child to the hospital.

There is no word on the child’s condition.

The sheriff’s office said the crash was an accident. It is unclear what caused the crash.

