2-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run on Traphill Road in Wilkes County

WILKES COUNTY, N.C. — A 2-year-old is dead after a hit-and-run in Wilkes County, according to Highway Patrol.
At about 8:53 p.m. Thursday, troopers responded to a hit and run on Traphill Road in Wilkes County.
Troopers say a 2-year-old child had wandered away from his home.
He was found along the roadside in the area.
The child was taken to the Traphill Volunteer Fire Department by a family member. The child died at Wilkes Medical Center a short time later.
Troopers say they continue to investigate.
