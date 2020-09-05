2-year-old boy finds dog with same birth defect as him, they bond instantly

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) — A Michigan boy with a birth defect has found his perfect match.

The 2-year-old bonded instantly with his new dog after learning they both have cleft palates.

It was a scene of happiness of the Jackson County Animal Shelter when Bentley Boyers got to bring his new puppy home.

Last week Bentley’s dad came to the animal shelter to look at two chickens he was thinking about adopting when a dog caught his eye.

It was a puppy with a cleft lip.

“He Facetimed me. He goes, ’I think this one has a cleft lip’ and I said ’get her’! We need her!” said Bentley’s mom, Ashley Boyers.

Bentley was born with a cleft lip, and his mom said he had a tough start in life, and it was a struggle to get him to eat.

“We had to sit him up and feed him and hold his lip together in order for him to eat, so it was a process,” Ashley said.

Since day one, he’s been a happy baby. Ashley says his cleft lip doesn’t make him any different.

The family feels that finding the puppy will show Bentley that he isn’t alone.

“To see him have something in common with a puppy means a lot ’cause he can grow up and understand that him and his puppy both have something that they can share in common,” Ashley said.

The animal shelter says they don’t normally see puppies with cleft pallets.

Before her adoption, they had her for a week and don’t see that she will have any problems in the future.

“Her disability is really not holding her back, and as she grows, they’ll be able to see more if there’s anything changing that has to do with that, but she’s really doing well,” said Lydia Sattler, the Animal Services Director Jackson County. “She might look a little different than a normal dog would, but it’s not slowing her down at all.”

At just two months and two years, the imperfect due are a perfect match.