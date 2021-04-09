2-year-old boy dies after being hit by car in North Carolina

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A 2-year-old boy has died in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday, according to the Statesville Police Department.

The accident happened at 5:54 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, in the 1000 block of 5th Street.

According to Statesville Police, 2-year-old Desmond Hayes was struck by a driver who was operating a 2010 Ford Taurus that was heading south on 5th Street.

Desmond was transported to Davis Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. This accident is being actively investigated by the Statesville Police Department’s Traffic Unit.

“Because of the impact of this incident, we have respected the parent’s wishes to delay issuing a press release. The thoughts and prayers of the Statesville Police Department are with the family of Desmond Hayes,” the police department said.

Because the driver has not yet been issued any charges, FOX 46 is not releasing this person’s name.

Statement from Desmond Hayes’ family:

A small life, walked by leaving footprints on our hearts. Our precious baby Desmond Jaleel Hayes was tragically taken from this earth, while playing with his family and friends in the front yard, by a distracted driver on April 6th, 2021 at the age of two. Desmond was a twin and his sister, yet so young, is devastated. As fraternal twins, they were always together. Now she is forced to separate from her sibling, from the womb to the earth. The family is requesting help for funeral arrangements and comfort to assist in the burial of our son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and most importantly child of God. Nothing will bring him back to our lives, however, your donations are greatly appreciated during this difficult time. Thank you. The Hayes family

This remains an open and active investigation.