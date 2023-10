SOPHIA, N.C. (WGHP) — A 2-year-old is injured after accidentally shooting themselves with a pistol, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting took place on Friday night.

Deputies say that the 2-year-old grabbed a pistol and accidentally pulled the trigger. The child suffered a “superficial wound to the leg.”

There is no further information available at this time. This is a developing story.