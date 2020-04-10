2 workers at NC Food Lion warehouse test positive for coronavirus

DUNN, N.C. — Two Food Lion distribution center workers in Dunn tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokeswoman for Food Lion’s parent, Ahold Delhaize USA Co., WRAL reports.

The two cases are not related.

The first worker has been in isolation since testing positive Wednesday.

The spokeswoman said that the second worker is involved in the warehouse’s transportation operation.

The number of coronavirus cases in North Carolina is at least 3,908 as of 11:30 a.m. Friday — as reported via the News & Observer from N.C. Department of Health and Human Services and county health departments. In North Carolina, 75 people have died.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which last updated its numbers on Thursday evening, there are 427,460 coronavirus cases in the United States and 14,696 deaths.