2 women stabbed in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two women were stabbed in Winston-Salem on Friday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 9:58 p.m., officers were dispatched to 1060 South Hawthorne Road on a reported fight-in-progress.

When they arrived, officers found Angela Sue Richardson, 45, of Winston-Salem, and Zena Renee Scott, 44, of Winston-Salem, suffering from apparent stab wounds.

Officers learned Richardson and Scott were involved in a fight with the suspect at the intersection of Martin Street and South Hawthorne Road.

During the fight, the suspect stabbed Richardson and Scott, the release says. The suspect fled the scene before police arrived.

Richardson was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Scott was also taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

WSPD Forensic Units responded to 1060 South Hawthorne Road and processed the crime scene.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.