2 Winston-Salem men in hospital after shooting each other during argument, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two men are in the hospital after they shot each during an argument on Saturday, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

Around 10:51 p.m., officers with the WSPD responded to a report of a shooting on North Point Boulevard.

Sulaiman Mohammed, 23, of Winston-Salem, was shot in the leg, and Gerr Oneal, 28, of Winston-Salem, was shot in the face when the two shot at each other.

Mohammed and Oneal were involved in a verbal argument that lead to them firing at each other, the release says.

They were both treated at a local hospital.

Their injuries are serious but not life-threatening, and they are both in stable condition, police say.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.