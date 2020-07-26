2 victims taken to hospital after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two victims were taken to the hospital on Sunday after a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

The WSPD responded to a report of a shooting at 1318 N. Jackson Avenue around 2:11 a.m..

April Couser, 39, of Winston-Salem, and Carlos Williamson, 39, of Thomasville, were outside of 1318 N. Jackson Avenue when an unknown make and model vehicle drove in front of the home, and the people in the vehicle began firing.

The victims tried to run inside the home and were hit by gunfire before they could reach safety inside.

The vehicle fled the area before police arrived.

All of the victims sustained serious injuries and were treated at a local hospital.

Both victims are in stable condition, and their injuries are not life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with further information regarding this incident contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.