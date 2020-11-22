2 victims in hospital after drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two victims are in the hospital following a drive-by shooting on Saturday in Winston-Salem, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release.

At 11:34 p.m., Winston Salem Police Department officers were notified that two victims, one of them a juvenile, were dropped off at a local hospital.

They each with multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers determined that the shooting happened on Liberty Street at 17th Street.

Police say the victims were walking from 17th Street toward Liberty Street when a white Jeep drove past and began shooting at them.

The injuries to both victims are serious and non life-threatening, the release says.

The Winston-Salem Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this incident or similar crimes is asked to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800. You can also view “Crime Stoppers of Winston-Salem Forsyth County” on Facebook.