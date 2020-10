ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A crash shut down Interstate 85 in Alamance County, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The incident began at about 7:49 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NCDOT.

Crews responded to the crash on Interstate 85 south at Exit 148 for N.C. 54 in Alamance County, near Graham.

Highway Patrol says this is a two-vehicle crash.

The highway has since reopened.