2 UNCW students test positive for coronavirus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILMINGTON, N.C. -- Officials with the University of North Carolina Wilmington released an emergency notification Saturday, saying two UNCW students have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The full notification is provided below:

"Dear Campus Community:

In compliance with requirements of the Clery Act, the University of North Carolina at Wilmington provides this emergency notification to our campus community. Earlier today, UNCW health officials were notified that two UNCW students have tested positive for COVID-19.

• In the first case, the student left campus for spring break on March 10 and returned to Wilmington on March 17. They have not returned to campus since before their March 10 travel.

• The second individual left for a study-abroad program in January. They returned from abroad on March 14, via a flight to Charlotte, and returned directly from the airport to their home of origin, which is not in New Hanover County. This student was enrolled in a third-party provider’s program abroad. The individual has not been on campus since before their travel abroad. We are in the process of contacting the small group of UNCW students affiliated with the same city abroad.

Both students are receiving appropriate treatment and will be isolated for the appropriate amount of time based on CDC guidelines. Those who have been in close contact with the individuals are being notified and will be given instructions by public health officials in their area regarding what their next steps will be. Our Student Health Center team will be in contact with the affected individuals to offer support and guidance as appropriate.

Neither UNCW nor public health authorities will identify any individuals identified as having tested positive, nor provide information that may compromise their confidentiality.

Any member of the UNCW community who is not feeling well should, as a first step, contact their health care provider (employees) or the Student Health Center (students - call 910.962-3280 or email coronavirus@uncw.edu); do not go to health care providers’ locations unless directed to do so by a health care provider. Any employee or student who is tested for the coronavirus, even if the test result is negative, should email the Student Health Center immediately.

You can continue to protect yourself by practicing standard measures for good health (including hand-washing, hydration, getting adequate rest, meaningful nutrition, and other measures of self-care). Clean and disinfect your space at home and in other locations where you spend a lot of time. Stay informed via reliable sources, and proceed with awareness and concern but not panic, as best you can.

Campus leadership will continue to monitor the situation and bring you updates as warranted. With an increase in testing, we believe additional confirmed cases may be reported in our region soon, and, in conjunction with New Hanover County Public Health, we will notify you as soon as possible of any additional cases associated with our campus. We all must follow best practices of hygiene and self-care in an effort to help protect ourselves. Please visit UNCW’s coronavirus website for resources and a curation of all updates that have been shared.

Thank you for your continued cooperation as we face these unprecedented circumstances together."