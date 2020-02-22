2 teens killed, 1 crticially injured in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Two teenagers were killed Saturday morning, and a 14-year-old boy was critically injured in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on US-92, WFLA reports.

Camilo Mustacchio, 17, was driving on US-92 around 12:30 a.m. with Lexi Lapointe, 15, and Edgar Ortiz, 14, Florida Highway Patrol says.

Mustachhio reportedly drifted into the oncoming lane for unknown reasons and hit the tractor-trailer head-on.

Mustacchio and Lapointe died in the crash, and Ortiz was critically injured and airlifted to a hospital. None of the teens had their seatbelts on, highway patrol says.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.