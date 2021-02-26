2 teens arrested, charged with first-degree murder after fatal shooting on Tide Drive in Madison

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Two men have been arrested about a week after a fatal shooting in Madison, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Javen Orlando Hairston, 18, of Eden, and Rogdric Mockeim Clodfelter, 19, of Eden, were arrested at about 6:30 p.m. Thursday and were charged with first-degree murder in the death of 42-year-old Mark Anthony Vaden.

Hairston and Clodfelter received no bond.

At about 1 a.m. on Feb. 19, RCSO said that a homicide investigation was underway on the 100 block of Tide Drive in Madison.

At the scene, deputies found Vaden was found dead in the driveway of an apparent gunshot wound.

Deputies did not elaborate on the nature of the scene or any suspect information.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is still in its early stages.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Detectives are currently investigating this homicide. Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with any information is asked to call investigators at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 634-3232 or the Rockingham County CrimeStoppers Hotline at (336) 349-9683.