2 teens arrested, charged after shooting in Browns Summit, deputies say

BROWNS SUMMIT, N.C. — Two teens were arrested following a shooting on Thursday in Browns Summit, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Justice Life Crosby, 18, and Chrishaun Shymore Mingo, 18, were both charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

Mingo is being held under a $130,000 bond, and Crosby is being held under a $100,000 bond.

Around 2:30 p.m., the deputies were told about a shooting that happened in a home in the 7400 block of Friendship Church Road.

One adult victim was shot and taken to a local hospital. At this time, the victim’s injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

The suspects fled the area and minutes later deputies saw the suspect vehicle on Hicone Road near McLeansville Road. A traffic stop was initiated, and two suspects were arrested.