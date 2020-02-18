2 teens arrested after 15-year-old shot while walking from High Point church, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Two teenagers face charges after a 15-year-old was shot in High Point, according to High Point police.

At about 5:50 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10, police responded to a report that a 15-year-old boy was shot on the 1200 block of Adams Street.

At the scene, officers found the teenage victim at 1204 Adams St. suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip.

Police say the bullet missed the boy’s arteries and bones. No surgery was needed.

While beginning to offer him medical help, officers asked him what happened.

The boy told police that he and two other juveniles were walking from Rankin Memorial United Methodist Church when a black “Benz” drove past.

He said the car then turned around, and a young man rolled down the front passenger window.

The victims heard two shots, and the teenager fell to the ground before getting back up and running.

The two other victims ran in different directions.

The boy told police he did not know why anyone would try to hurt him.

At the scene, police found two 7.62 casings, consistent with AK and SKS-style platform rifles, and blood on the sidewalk.

After investigating, officers arrested two suspects on Friday.

Hugo L. Martinez-Mena, 19, of High Point, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He received a $2 million secured bond.

A 15-year-old boy from High Point faces the same four charges.

Due to his age, a juvenile court counselor approved a secure custody order. The suspect was sent to Guilford County Juvenile Detention Center.

Police say at the 15-year-old had previous arrests, including possession of a knife on a school campus in 2017. He is also a validated gang member, police say.