2 teens, 2 juveniles arrested, accused of breaking into 16 vehicles in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two teens and two juveniles were arrested on Tuesday after allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 4:29 a.m., Greensboro police responded to the 3800 block of Cotswold when they were told about people breaking and entering into vehicles.

Officers arrived in the area and saw evidence of a vehicle break in and noticed an occupied vehicle trying to leave the area. Officers made contact with the vehicle which was occupied by 4 males matching the description of the suspects.

Six firearms were found on the suspects as well as other stolen property inside the vehicle.

Police say the suspects were responsible for 16 vehicles break ins, the a burglary of a home and a stolen vehicle.

Quinsa Julius King, 18, and Darnell Lavide Langley, 18, and two juveniles were arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, breaking and entering a motor vehicle, larceny of firearm, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.