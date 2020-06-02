2 teenagers face murder charges after man shot, killed in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Two teenagers were arrested after a man was shot and killed in Burlington, according to police.

On Wednesday at 3:55 p.m., officers were called to the 1200 block of Evans Street on a report of an injured man in a yard.

Officers found Warren Frederick Mebane, 49, lying in the yard with multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures but Mebane was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Sunday, investigators arrested Sebastian Tyrell Johnson, 18, of Burlington, on a charged of first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firearm.

On Tuesday, officers also arrested Cordero Amir Fox, 18, of Burlington. Fox was charged with first-degree murder, felony breaking and entering and larceny of a firarm.

Both are being held in Alamance County Jail with no bond.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.