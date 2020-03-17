2 teenagers arrested after Greensboro shooting sends man to hospital

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Two teenagers were charged after a man was shot in Greensboro, according to police.

At about 9:10 p.m. Monday night, police responded to a robbery and aggravated assault on the 3000 block of Sydney Oak Drive.

At the scene, officers found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Guilford County EMS took the man to the hospital for treatment. Police say he is in stable condition but did not elaborate.

Police believe a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old committed the robbery which led to the shooting.