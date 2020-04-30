2 teenagers, 1 man accused of shooting, killing man in Winston-Salem

Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera and Jose Francisco Sorto

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Two teenagers and an adult face murder charges after a man was killed in a Winston-Salem shooting, according to police.

Police responded to a reported shooting on March 21 at 5906 University Parkway.

At the scene, officers found 24-year-old Jonathan Rene Rodriquez unresponsive in the parking lot and performed lifesaving efforts. EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicated that Rodriquez was shot.

Jose Emanuel Cruz-Rivera, 28; Jose Francisco Sorto, 19; and an 18-year-old, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, have each been charged with murder.

All three were arrested at different locations in Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem Police Department requests that anyone with information regarding this crime contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.